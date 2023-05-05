SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore, up 171.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore in March 2023 up 171.05% from Rs. 22.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.36 crore in March 2023 up 121.38% from Rs. 305.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.29 crore in March 2023 up 452.53% from Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2022.

SATCHMO HOLD EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.96 in March 2022.

SATCHMO HOLD shares closed at 2.66 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -30.37% over the last 12 months.