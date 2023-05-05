English
    SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore, up 171.05% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SATCHMO HOLDINGS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore in March 2023 up 171.05% from Rs. 22.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.36 crore in March 2023 up 121.38% from Rs. 305.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.29 crore in March 2023 up 452.53% from Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2022.

    SATCHMO HOLD EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.96 in March 2022.

    SATCHMO HOLD shares closed at 2.66 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -30.37% over the last 12 months.

    SATCHMO HOLDINGS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.9319.2522.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.9319.2522.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.280.66-207.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----224.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.491.800.43
    Depreciation0.080.020.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.832.7030.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.7514.07-25.69
    Other Income104.960.971.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.2115.04-23.98
    Interest14.7413.9925.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.471.05-49.49
    Exceptional Items-----253.07
    P/L Before Tax69.471.05-302.56
    Tax4.110.373.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.360.68-305.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.360.68-305.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.360.68-305.66
    Equity Share Capital145.83145.83145.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.480.05-20.96
    Diluted EPS4.480.05-20.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.480.05-20.96
    Diluted EPS4.480.05-20.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am