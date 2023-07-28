SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.16 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.16 59.93 9.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.16 59.93 9.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 40.72 77.28 7.59 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.80 1.49 1.82 Depreciation 0.02 0.08 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.66 1.83 18.88 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.04 -20.75 -18.62 Other Income 64.35 104.96 3.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.31 84.21 -14.70 Interest 0.35 14.74 16.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.96 69.47 -31.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 31.96 69.47 -31.34 Tax 0.21 4.11 0.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.75 65.36 -31.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.75 65.36 -31.72 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.75 65.36 -31.72 Equity Share Capital 145.83 145.83 145.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.18 4.48 -2.17 Diluted EPS 2.18 4.48 -2.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.18 4.48 -2.17 Diluted EPS 2.18 4.48 -2.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited