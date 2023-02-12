SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 102.49% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 359.66% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.