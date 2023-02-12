 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SATCHMO HOLDINGS are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 102.49% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 359.66% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

SATCHMO HOLDINGS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.25 9.15 16.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.25 9.15 16.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.66 9.38 17.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.80 1.82 1.78
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.70 89.67 4.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.07 -91.75 -7.06
Other Income 0.97 0.13 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.04 -91.62 -5.82
Interest 13.99 17.07 20.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.05 -108.69 -26.76
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.61
P/L Before Tax 1.05 -108.69 -27.37
Tax 0.37 0.36 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.68 -109.05 -27.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.68 -109.05 -27.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.68 -109.05 -27.34
Equity Share Capital 145.83 145.83 145.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -7.48 -1.87
Diluted EPS 0.05 -7.48 -1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -7.48 -1.87
Diluted EPS 0.05 -7.48 -1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited