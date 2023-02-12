English
    SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SATCHMO HOLDINGS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 102.49% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 359.66% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.259.1516.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.259.1516.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.669.3817.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.821.78
    Depreciation0.020.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.7089.674.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.07-91.75-7.06
    Other Income0.970.131.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.04-91.62-5.82
    Interest13.9917.0720.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.05-108.69-26.76
    Exceptional Items-----0.61
    P/L Before Tax1.05-108.69-27.37
    Tax0.370.36-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.68-109.05-27.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.68-109.05-27.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.68-109.05-27.34
    Equity Share Capital145.83145.83145.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-7.48-1.87
    Diluted EPS0.05-7.48-1.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-7.48-1.87
    Diluted EPS0.05-7.48-1.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
