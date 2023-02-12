SATCHMO HOLD Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 102.49% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 359.66% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021.

SATCHMO HOLD EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2021.

SATCHMO HOLD shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)