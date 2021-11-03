Sat Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in September 2021 down 11.04% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021 up 201.85% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021 up 152.46% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Sat Ind shares closed at 38.35 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.53% returns over the last 6 months and 119.14% over the last 12 months.