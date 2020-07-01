Sat Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 62.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in March 2020 down 62.09% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2020 down 262.09% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2020 down 327.88% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

Sat Ind shares closed at 21.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -43.73% over the last 12 months.