Sat Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 62.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in March 2020 down 62.09% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2020 down 262.09% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2020 down 327.88% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.
Sat Ind shares closed at 21.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -43.73% over the last 12 months.
|Sat Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.05
|3.62
|8.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.05
|3.62
|8.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|3.93
|6.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.60
|-1.60
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.19
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.36
|0.27
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.45
|0.75
|0.96
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.45
|0.75
|0.96
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|0.74
|0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|0.74
|0.79
|Tax
|-1.05
|0.27
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|0.47
|0.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|0.47
|0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|22.62
|21.60
|21.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am