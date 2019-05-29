Sat Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2019 up 1.2% from Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2019 down 45.52% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019 down 38.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2018.

Sat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Sat Ind shares closed at 26.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -25.56% over the last 12 months.