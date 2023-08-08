Sat Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore in June 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 20.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.62 crore in June 2023 up 11861.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.73 crore in June 2023 up 9601.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Sat Ind shares closed at 112.51 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.26% returns over the last 6 months and 236.35% over the last 12 months.