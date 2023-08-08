English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sat Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore in June 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 20.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.62 crore in June 2023 up 11861.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.73 crore in June 2023 up 9601.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

    Sat Ind shares closed at 112.51 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.26% returns over the last 6 months and 236.35% over the last 12 months.

    Sat Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7731.4320.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7731.4320.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.8025.8217.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.33--0.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.150.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.280.26
    Depreciation0.130.140.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.933.941.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.151.100.66
    Other Income71.450.310.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.601.400.67
    Interest0.000.510.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.590.890.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.590.890.67
    Tax15.980.080.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.620.810.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.620.810.48
    Equity Share Capital22.6222.6222.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.090.070.05
    Diluted EPS5.090.070.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.090.070.05
    Diluted EPS5.090.070.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sat Ind #Sat Industries #trading
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!