Sat Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 74.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in June 2020 down 74.42% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020 down 69.59% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020 down 60% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2019.

Sat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2019.

Sat Ind shares closed at 19.80 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.99% over the last 12 months.