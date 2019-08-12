Sat Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.69 crore, down 41.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.69 crore in June 2019 down 41.94% from Rs. 11.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019 down 42.78% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2019 down 40.99% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2018.

Sat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2018.

Sat Ind shares closed at 25.30 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.97% over the last 12 months.