Sat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore, up 695.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore in December 2022 up 695.09% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 up 345.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 476.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.