Sat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore, up 695.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore in December 2022 up 695.09% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 up 345.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 476.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Sat Ind shares closed at 79.85 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 123.36% returns over the last 6 months and 78.84% over the last 12 months.