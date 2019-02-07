Sat Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore, down 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore in December 2018 down 37.7% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 down 57.9% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2018 down 55.21% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2017.

Sat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

Sat Ind shares closed at 26.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.26% over the last 12 months.