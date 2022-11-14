 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sat Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.10 crore, up 59.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.10 crore in September 2022 up 59.92% from Rs. 78.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2022 up 28.6% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2021.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Sat Ind shares closed at 42.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.

Sat Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.10 117.22 78.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.10 117.22 78.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.09 83.43 52.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -1.53 4.92 2.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.29 -5.17 -2.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.49 7.30 5.08
Depreciation 1.60 1.48 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.37 10.90 8.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.37 14.36 12.20
Other Income 3.33 1.33 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.70 15.69 12.86
Interest 1.81 1.15 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.89 14.53 11.52
Exceptional Items 2.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.88 14.53 11.52
Tax 3.53 3.59 0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.35 10.95 11.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.35 10.95 11.08
Minority Interest -0.81 -0.36 -0.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.54 10.59 10.27
Equity Share Capital 22.62 22.62 22.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 0.97 0.98
Diluted EPS 1.18 0.97 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 0.97 0.98
Diluted EPS 1.18 0.97 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022