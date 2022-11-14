Sat Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.10 crore, up 59.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.10 crore in September 2022 up 59.92% from Rs. 78.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2022 up 28.6% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2021.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Sat Ind shares closed at 42.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.