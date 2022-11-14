English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sat Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.10 crore, up 59.92% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.10 crore in September 2022 up 59.92% from Rs. 78.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2022 up 28.6% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2021.

    Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

    Sat Ind shares closed at 42.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.

    Sat Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.10117.2278.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.10117.2278.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.0983.4352.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods-1.534.922.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.29-5.17-2.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.497.305.08
    Depreciation1.601.481.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3710.908.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3714.3612.20
    Other Income3.331.330.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7015.6912.86
    Interest1.811.151.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8914.5311.52
    Exceptional Items2.00----
    P/L Before Tax16.8814.5311.52
    Tax3.533.590.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3510.9511.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3510.9511.08
    Minority Interest-0.81-0.36-0.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.5410.5910.27
    Equity Share Capital22.6222.6222.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.970.98
    Diluted EPS1.180.970.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.970.98
    Diluted EPS1.180.970.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sat Ind #Sat Industries #trading
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm