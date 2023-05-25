English
    Sat Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.07 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.07 crore in March 2023 down 1.4% from Rs. 108.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2023 up 15.29% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2023 down 9.69% from Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022.

    Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

    Sat Ind shares closed at 76.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 97.81% over the last 12 months.

    Sat Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.07115.85108.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.07115.85108.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.3472.4261.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods-1.846.807.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.810.633.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.717.936.10
    Depreciation2.101.991.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8014.9313.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7611.1514.11
    Other Income7.033.863.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7915.0218.01
    Interest0.933.002.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8612.0215.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.8612.0215.15
    Tax3.752.376.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.119.658.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.119.658.36
    Minority Interest-1.48-0.25--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.639.408.36
    Equity Share Capital22.6222.6222.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.850.74
    Diluted EPS0.980.850.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.850.74
    Diluted EPS0.980.850.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm