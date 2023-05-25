Sat Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.07 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.07 crore in March 2023 down 1.4% from Rs. 108.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2023 up 15.29% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2023 down 9.69% from Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

Sat Ind shares closed at 76.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 97.81% over the last 12 months.