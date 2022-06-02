 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sat Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.59 crore, up 70.95% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.59 crore in March 2022 up 70.95% from Rs. 63.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022 up 2676.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022 up 201.98% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Sat Ind shares closed at 37.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 102.67% over the last 12 months.

Sat Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.59 95.85 63.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.59 95.85 63.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.69 55.50 37.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.91 8.48 2.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.72 -0.67 2.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.10 5.77 4.39
Depreciation 1.80 1.24 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.27 8.44 9.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.11 17.10 6.02
Other Income 3.90 0.04 -0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.01 17.13 5.48
Interest 2.86 1.58 3.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.15 15.56 1.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.15 15.56 1.89
Tax 6.80 3.99 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.36 11.57 -0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.36 11.57 -0.39
Minority Interest -- -0.54 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.36 11.03 -0.32
Equity Share Capital 22.62 22.62 22.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 1.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.74 1.02 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 1.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.74 1.02 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sat Ind #Sat Industries #trading
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.