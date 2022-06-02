Sat Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.59 crore, up 70.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.59 crore in March 2022 up 70.95% from Rs. 63.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022 up 2676.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022 up 201.98% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Sat Ind shares closed at 37.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 102.67% over the last 12 months.