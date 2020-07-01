Sat Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.84 crore, down 18.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sat Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.84 crore in March 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 58.49 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2020 down 383.41% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2020 down 257.05% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019.
Sat Ind shares closed at 21.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -43.73% over the last 12 months.
|Sat Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.84
|57.72
|58.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.84
|57.72
|58.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.90
|33.48
|34.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.60
|6.82
|8.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.69
|-2.87
|-1.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.25
|4.05
|3.38
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.40
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.95
|8.32
|7.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.81
|6.53
|4.32
|Other Income
|-0.13
|2.18
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.94
|8.71
|4.84
|Interest
|2.27
|2.28
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.22
|6.43
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.22
|6.43
|0.84
|Tax
|-2.61
|0.47
|-3.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.61
|5.96
|4.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.61
|5.96
|4.55
|Minority Interest
|1.82
|-0.72
|-0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.57
|-0.29
|-0.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.36
|4.95
|3.30
|Equity Share Capital
|22.62
|21.60
|21.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|0.55
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.55
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|0.55
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.55
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am