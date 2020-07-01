Sat Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.84 crore, down 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.84 crore in March 2020 down 18.21% from Rs. 58.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2020 down 383.41% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2020 down 257.05% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019.

Sat Ind shares closed at 21.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -43.73% over the last 12 months.