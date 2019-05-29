Sat Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore, up 187.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore in March 2019 up 187.89% from Rs. 20.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019 up 13.5% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019 up 88.69% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2018.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2018.

Sat Ind shares closed at 26.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -25.56% over the last 12 months.