Sat Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.98 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 129.98 107.07 117.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 129.98 107.07 117.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 88.44 83.34 83.43 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.79 -1.84 4.92 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.98 -9.81 -5.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.78 6.71 7.30 Depreciation 2.13 2.10 1.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.13 17.80 10.90 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.69 8.76 14.36 Other Income 73.68 7.03 1.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.37 15.79 15.69 Interest 2.12 0.93 1.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.25 14.86 14.53 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 90.25 14.86 14.53 Tax 19.90 3.75 3.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.34 11.11 10.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.34 11.11 10.95 Minority Interest -5.57 -1.48 -0.36 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.77 9.63 10.59 Equity Share Capital 22.62 22.62 22.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.22 0.98 0.97 Diluted EPS 6.22 0.98 0.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.22 0.98 0.97 Diluted EPS 6.22 0.98 0.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited