Sat Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.43 crore, up 99.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.43 crore in June 2021 up 99.34% from Rs. 31.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2021 up 786.19% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2021 up 430.77% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Sat Ind shares closed at 32.05 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)