Sat Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.82 crore in June 2019 up 17.76% from Rs. 50.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2019 up 15.71% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2019 up 7.81% from Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2018.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2018.

Sat Ind shares closed at 25.30 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.97% over the last 12 months.