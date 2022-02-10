Sat Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore, up 60.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.85 crore in December 2021 up 60.22% from Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021 up 123.28% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.37 crore in December 2021 up 111.88% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2020.

Sat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Sat Ind shares closed at 45.85 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.43% returns over the last 6 months and 131.57% over the last 12 months.