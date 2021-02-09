Sat Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.83 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.83 crore in December 2020 up 3.65% from Rs. 57.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2020 down 0.18% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2019.

Sat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2019.

Sat Ind shares closed at 19.90 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.90% over the last 12 months.