Sasta Sundar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 144.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2019 up 144.47% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 100.52% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 103.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.59
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.59
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.16
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.37
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.82
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.83
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.83
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.18
|4.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|1.01
|4.68
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.22
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.80
|4.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.80
|4.46
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.25
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.25
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.25
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.25
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited