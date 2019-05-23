Sasta Sundar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 144.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2019 up 144.47% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 100.52% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 103.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.