Sasta Sundar Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.91 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.91 crore in September 2021 up 12.28% from Rs. 141.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021 down 102.73% from Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021 down 239.01% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2020.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 461.10 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.43% returns over the last 6 months and 249.32% over the last 12 months.