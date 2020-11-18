Sasta Sundar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore, up 52.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore in September 2020 up 52.21% from Rs. 92.98 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2020 up 81.58% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2020 up 84.8% from Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2019.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 131.70 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 111.06% returns over the last 6 months and 58.01% over the last 12 months.
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.53
|136.43
|92.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.53
|136.43
|92.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.33
|0.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|118.72
|131.22
|106.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.08
|-10.05
|-20.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.94
|7.04
|6.87
|Depreciation
|0.99
|1.26
|1.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.62
|8.49
|11.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.45
|-1.86
|-13.80
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.98
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-0.88
|-13.38
|Interest
|0.33
|0.18
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.14
|-1.05
|-13.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.14
|-1.05
|-13.99
|Tax
|0.44
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.58
|-1.18
|-14.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.58
|-1.18
|-14.05
|Minority Interest
|1.34
|1.05
|1.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.24
|-0.13
|-12.15
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.04
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.04
|-3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.04
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.04
|-3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am