Sasta Sundar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore, up 52.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.53 crore in September 2020 up 52.21% from Rs. 92.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2020 up 81.58% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2020 up 84.8% from Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2019.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 131.70 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 111.06% returns over the last 6 months and 58.01% over the last 12 months.