Sasta Sundar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.59 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.59 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 133.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.30 crore in March 2022 down 269.07% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2022 down 122.67% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2021.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 296.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.57% returns over the last 6 months and 49.31% over the last 12 months.