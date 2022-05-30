 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sasta Sundar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.59 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.59 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 133.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.30 crore in March 2022 down 269.07% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2022 down 122.67% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2021.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 296.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.57% returns over the last 6 months and 49.31% over the last 12 months.

Sasta Sundar Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.59 142.59 133.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.59 142.59 133.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.92 0.63 0.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 185.39 127.30 119.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.30 5.04 1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.68 9.10 7.95
Depreciation 1.09 1.07 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.15 13.86 11.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.34 -14.40 -8.91
Other Income 4.24 2.60 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.10 -11.80 -8.28
Interest 0.13 0.50 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.23 -12.30 -8.53
Exceptional Items -11.58 1,169.06 --
P/L Before Tax -28.81 1,156.76 -8.53
Tax -3.85 133.20 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.95 1,023.56 -8.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.95 1,023.56 -8.55
Minority Interest 7.89 -284.62 2.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.24 0.05 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.30 738.99 -6.04
Equity Share Capital 31.81 31.81 31.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.01 232.31 -1.90
Diluted EPS -7.01 232.31 -1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.01 232.31 -1.90
Diluted EPS -7.01 232.31 -1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
