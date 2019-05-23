Sasta Sundar Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.39 crore, up 27.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.39 crore in March 2019 up 27.27% from Rs. 46.67 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2019 down 249.66% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2019 down 231.94% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2018.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 103.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
|
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.39
|55.55
|46.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.39
|55.55
|46.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.81
|0.59
|0.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|52.15
|55.81
|50.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.90
|-6.02
|-9.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.68
|5.89
|4.28
|Depreciation
|1.46
|1.48
|1.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.21
|8.26
|5.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.81
|-10.46
|-6.54
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.99
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.53
|-9.48
|-6.00
|Interest
|0.18
|0.60
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.71
|-10.08
|-6.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.71
|-10.08
|-5.14
|Tax
|0.20
|0.39
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.91
|-10.47
|-5.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.91
|-10.47
|-5.23
|Minority Interest
|2.10
|1.30
|1.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.81
|-9.17
|-4.24
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.66
|-2.88
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-2.87
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.66
|-2.88
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-2.87
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited