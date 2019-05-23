Sasta Sundar Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.39 crore, up 27.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.39 crore in March 2019 up 27.27% from Rs. 46.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2019 down 249.66% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2019 down 231.94% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2018.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 103.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.