Sasta Sundar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.05 crore, up 75.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.05 crore in June 2023 up 75.03% from Rs. 191.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 106.58% from Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2023 up 290.12% from Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2022.

Sasta Sundar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in June 2022.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 272.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.95% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.