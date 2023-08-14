English
    Sasta Sundar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.05 crore, up 75.03% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 336.05 crore in June 2023 up 75.03% from Rs. 191.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 106.58% from Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2023 up 290.12% from Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2022.

    Sasta Sundar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in June 2022.

    Sasta Sundar shares closed at 272.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.95% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.

    Sasta Sundar Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.05313.15191.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations336.05313.15191.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.460.820.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods271.96287.86225.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.70-0.92-46.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8512.1910.05
    Depreciation2.092.801.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8124.3718.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.17-13.97-17.53
    Other Income12.118.695.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.28-5.27-12.40
    Interest0.250.260.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.03-5.53-12.49
    Exceptional Items---0.06--
    P/L Before Tax19.03-5.60-12.49
    Tax19.3116.11-1.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-21.70-11.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-21.70-11.49
    Minority Interest1.5913.805.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---26.30-13.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.31-34.20-19.85
    Equity Share Capital31.8131.8131.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.41-10.75-6.24
    Diluted EPS0.41-10.75-6.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.41-10.75-6.24
    Diluted EPS0.41-10.75-6.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

