Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore, up 96.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore in December 2022 up 96.81% from Rs. 142.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 down 103.17% from Rs. 738.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2021.

Sasta Sundar Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.63 254.29 142.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.63 254.29 142.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.44 1.19 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 264.12 250.67 127.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.29 -16.87 5.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.40 11.71 9.10
Depreciation 2.40 1.84 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.05 13.93 13.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.49 -8.18 -14.40
Other Income 4.01 5.81 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.48 -2.37 -11.80
Interest 0.27 0.26 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.74 -2.62 -12.30
Exceptional Items -- -7.90 1,169.06
P/L Before Tax -8.74 -10.52 1,156.76
Tax -0.16 -23.62 133.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.59 13.10 1,023.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.59 13.10 1,023.56
Minority Interest 8.97 3.03 -284.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -23.80 -21.05 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -23.42 -4.92 738.99
Equity Share Capital 31.81 31.81 31.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.36 -1.55 232.31
Diluted EPS -7.36 -1.55 232.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.36 -1.55 232.31
Diluted EPS -7.36 -1.55 232.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited