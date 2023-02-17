Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore, up 96.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore in December 2022 up 96.81% from Rs. 142.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 down 103.17% from Rs. 738.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2021.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 230.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.87% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.63
|254.29
|142.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.63
|254.29
|142.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.44
|1.19
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|264.12
|250.67
|127.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.29
|-16.87
|5.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.40
|11.71
|9.10
|Depreciation
|2.40
|1.84
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.05
|13.93
|13.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.49
|-8.18
|-14.40
|Other Income
|4.01
|5.81
|2.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.48
|-2.37
|-11.80
|Interest
|0.27
|0.26
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.74
|-2.62
|-12.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-7.90
|1,169.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.74
|-10.52
|1,156.76
|Tax
|-0.16
|-23.62
|133.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.59
|13.10
|1,023.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.59
|13.10
|1,023.56
|Minority Interest
|8.97
|3.03
|-284.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-23.80
|-21.05
|0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.42
|-4.92
|738.99
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.36
|-1.55
|232.31
|Diluted EPS
|-7.36
|-1.55
|232.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.36
|-1.55
|232.31
|Diluted EPS
|-7.36
|-1.55
|232.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited