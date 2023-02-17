English
    Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore, up 96.81% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore in December 2022 up 96.81% from Rs. 142.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 down 103.17% from Rs. 738.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2021.

    Sasta Sundar shares closed at 230.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.87% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.

    Sasta Sundar Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.63254.29142.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.63254.29142.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.441.190.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods264.12250.67127.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.29-16.875.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4011.719.10
    Depreciation2.401.841.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0513.9313.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.49-8.18-14.40
    Other Income4.015.812.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.48-2.37-11.80
    Interest0.270.260.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.74-2.62-12.30
    Exceptional Items---7.901,169.06
    P/L Before Tax-8.74-10.521,156.76
    Tax-0.16-23.62133.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.5913.101,023.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.5913.101,023.56
    Minority Interest8.973.03-284.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-23.80-21.050.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-23.42-4.92738.99
    Equity Share Capital31.8131.8131.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.36-1.55232.31
    Diluted EPS-7.36-1.55232.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.36-1.55232.31
    Diluted EPS-7.36-1.55232.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sasta Sundar #Sasta Sundar Ventures
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am