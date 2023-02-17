Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore, up 96.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.63 crore in December 2022 up 96.81% from Rs. 142.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 down 103.17% from Rs. 738.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2021.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 230.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.87% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.