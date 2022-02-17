Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.59 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.59 crore in December 2021 up 4% from Rs. 137.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 738.99 crore in December 2021 up 37238.7% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2021 down 385.52% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

Sasta Sundar EPS has increased to Rs. 232.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2020.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 445.70 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.68% returns over the last 6 months and 273.75% over the last 12 months.