Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.11 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.11 crore in December 2020 up 32.63% from Rs. 103.37 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020 up 76.73% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 79.78% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2019.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 130.80 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 82.94% over the last 12 months.
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.11
|141.53
|103.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.11
|141.53
|103.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.63
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|121.01
|118.72
|96.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|7.08
|2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.20
|6.94
|7.17
|Depreciation
|1.14
|0.99
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.42
|10.62
|10.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.53
|-3.45
|-13.95
|Other Income
|1.18
|0.65
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.35
|-2.81
|-12.37
|Interest
|0.29
|0.33
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-3.14
|-12.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.29
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.64
|-3.14
|-12.32
|Tax
|0.14
|0.44
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.78
|-3.58
|-12.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.78
|-3.58
|-12.28
|Minority Interest
|1.79
|1.34
|3.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.99
|-2.24
|-8.55
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-0.70
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-0.70
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-0.70
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-0.70
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited