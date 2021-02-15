Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.11 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.11 crore in December 2020 up 32.63% from Rs. 103.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020 up 76.73% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 79.78% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2019.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 130.80 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 82.94% over the last 12 months.