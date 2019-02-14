Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.55 crore, up 26.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.55 crore in December 2018 up 26.98% from Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2018 down 522.76% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2018 down 1112.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 110.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 3.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.55
|53.85
|43.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.55
|53.85
|43.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.59
|0.36
|0.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.81
|50.30
|30.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.02
|-2.43
|6.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.89
|5.62
|4.12
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.56
|1.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.26
|6.67
|3.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.46
|-8.23
|-2.68
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.95
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.48
|-7.28
|-2.03
|Interest
|0.60
|0.53
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.08
|-7.81
|-2.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|5.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.08
|-7.81
|3.39
|Tax
|0.39
|0.22
|1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.47
|-8.03
|1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.47
|-8.03
|1.46
|Minority Interest
|1.30
|1.08
|0.71
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.17
|-6.94
|2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-2.18
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-2.17
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-2.18
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-2.17
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited