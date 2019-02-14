Sasta Sundar Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.55 crore, up 26.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.55 crore in December 2018 up 26.98% from Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2018 down 522.76% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2018 down 1112.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

Sasta Sundar shares closed at 110.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 3.04% over the last 12 months.