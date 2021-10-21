Sasken Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in September 2021 up 1.33% from Rs. 98.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2021 up 62.71% from Rs. 23.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.41 crore in September 2021 up 50.95% from Rs. 32.07 crore in September 2020.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 25.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.93 in September 2020.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 1,459.40 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.64% returns over the last 6 months and 93.99% over the last 12 months.