Sasken Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.65 crore, down 6.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 101.65 crore in September 2018 down 6.72% from Rs. 108.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.01 crore in September 2018 up 10.25% from Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.24 crore in September 2018 down 0.95% from Rs. 27.50 crore in September 2017.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.66 in September 2017.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 767.15 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.42% over the last 12 months.