Sasken Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.24 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.24 crore in June 2023 down 3.93% from Rs. 85.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.53 crore in June 2023 up 141.31% from Rs. 9.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.91 crore in June 2023 up 88.84% from Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2022.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.48 in June 2022.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 997.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.