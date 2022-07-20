Sasken Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.60 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.60 crore in June 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 97.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.75 crore in June 2022 down 72.88% from Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 44.61 crore in June 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.89 in June 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 813.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)