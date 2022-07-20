 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sasken Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.60 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.60 crore in June 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 97.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.75 crore in June 2022 down 72.88% from Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 44.61 crore in June 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.89 in June 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 813.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Sasken Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.60 94.41 97.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.60 94.41 97.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.96 58.66 57.91
Depreciation 1.37 1.39 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.58 10.74 9.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.69 23.63 28.51
Other Income -6.28 8.20 14.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.41 31.83 43.19
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.41 31.82 43.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.41 31.82 43.17
Tax 3.66 6.09 7.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.75 25.73 35.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.75 25.73 35.95
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 17.09 23.89
Diluted EPS 6.44 17.02 23.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 17.09 23.89
Diluted EPS 6.44 17.02 23.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
