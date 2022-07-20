English
    Sasken Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.60 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.60 crore in June 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 97.69 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.75 crore in June 2022 down 72.88% from Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 44.61 crore in June 2021.

    Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.89 in June 2021.

    Sasken Tech shares closed at 813.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.6094.4197.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.6094.4197.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.9658.6657.91
    Depreciation1.371.391.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5810.749.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6923.6328.51
    Other Income-6.288.2014.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4131.8343.19
    Interest0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4131.8243.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.4131.8243.17
    Tax3.666.097.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.7525.7335.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7525.7335.95
    Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4817.0923.89
    Diluted EPS6.4417.0223.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4817.0923.89
    Diluted EPS6.4417.0223.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
