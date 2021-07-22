MARKET NEWS

Sasken Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore in June 2021 down 2.1% from Rs. 99.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2021 up 26% from Rs. 28.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.61 crore in June 2021 up 8.43% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2020.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.96 in June 2020.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 1,336.50 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.97% returns over the last 6 months and 178.50% over the last 12 months.

Sasken Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations97.6994.0399.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.6994.0399.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost57.9154.2658.31
Depreciation1.421.992.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.868.559.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5129.2329.37
Other Income14.687.219.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1936.4438.53
Interest0.020.330.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.1736.1038.45
Exceptional Items---20.02--
P/L Before Tax43.1716.0838.45
Tax7.228.899.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.957.1928.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.957.1928.54
Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.894.7818.96
Diluted EPS23.894.7818.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.894.7818.96
Diluted EPS23.894.7818.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:47 am

