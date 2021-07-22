Sasken Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore in June 2021 down 2.1% from Rs. 99.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2021 up 26% from Rs. 28.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.61 crore in June 2021 up 8.43% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2020.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.96 in June 2020.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 1,336.50 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.97% returns over the last 6 months and 178.50% over the last 12 months.