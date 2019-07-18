Sasken Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.60 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.60 crore in June 2019 up 2.02% from Rs. 108.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.01 crore in June 2019 down 31.03% from Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.06 crore in June 2019 down 19.6% from Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2018.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.81 in June 2018.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 668.35 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.40% over the last 12 months.