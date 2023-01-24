 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sasken Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.45 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.23% from Rs. 94.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 35.93 crore in December 2021.

Sasken Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.45 90.43 94.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.45 90.43 94.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.94 65.25 57.31
Depreciation 1.41 1.49 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.78 11.96 8.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.32 11.72 26.74
Other Income 22.22 20.97 7.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.54 32.69 34.41
Interest 0.05 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.50 32.69 34.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.50 32.69 34.40
Tax 3.96 4.92 6.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.54 27.77 27.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.54 27.77 27.62
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.63 18.45 18.35
Diluted EPS 17.45 18.34 18.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.63 18.45 18.35
Diluted EPS 17.45 18.34 18.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
