Sasken Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.45 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.23% from Rs. 94.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 35.93 crore in December 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.35 in December 2021.

