    Sasken Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.45 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.23% from Rs. 94.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 35.93 crore in December 2021.

    Sasken Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.4590.4394.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.4590.4394.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.9465.2557.31
    Depreciation1.411.491.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7811.968.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3211.7226.74
    Other Income22.2220.977.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5432.6934.41
    Interest0.050.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5032.6934.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.5032.6934.40
    Tax3.964.926.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5427.7727.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5427.7727.62
    Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6318.4518.35
    Diluted EPS17.4518.3418.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6318.4518.35
    Diluted EPS17.4518.3418.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
