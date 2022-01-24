Sasken Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.33 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.33 crore in December 2021 down 6.13% from Rs. 100.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021 down 16.08% from Rs. 32.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.93 crore in December 2021 down 18.67% from Rs. 44.18 crore in December 2020.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.86 in December 2020.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 1,119.10 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 27.77% over the last 12 months.