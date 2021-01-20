Sasken Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.49 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.49 crore in December 2020 up 0.82% from Rs. 99.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.91 crore in December 2020 up 38.45% from Rs. 23.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.18 crore in December 2020 up 20.55% from Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 21.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.99 in December 2019.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 847.15 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.53% returns over the last 6 months and 37.67% over the last 12 months.