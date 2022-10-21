 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sasken Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.01 crore, up 10.45% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.01 crore in September 2022 up 10.45% from Rs. 108.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.92 crore in September 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 37.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.80 crore in September 2022 down 2.09% from Rs. 46.78 crore in September 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.80 in September 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 781.40 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -46.40% over the last 12 months.

Sasken Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.01 101.32 108.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.01 101.32 108.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.17 62.47 64.41
Depreciation 1.72 1.58 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.75 11.37 9.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.37 25.90 32.64
Other Income 15.71 -5.67 12.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.08 20.23 45.11
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.07 20.23 45.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.07 20.23 45.10
Tax 8.15 5.00 7.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.92 15.23 37.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.92 15.23 37.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.92 15.23 37.29
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.89 10.13 24.80
Diluted EPS 23.74 10.07 24.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.89 10.13 24.80
Diluted EPS 23.74 10.07 24.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
