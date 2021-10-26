Sasken Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.65 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.65 crore in September 2021 up 1.28% from Rs. 107.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.29 crore in September 2021 up 60.19% from Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.78 crore in September 2021 up 47.29% from Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2020.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 24.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.50 in September 2020.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 1,278.15 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)