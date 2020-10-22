Sasken Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in September 2020 down 14.66% from Rs. 125.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2020 up 2.35% from Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2020 up 0.35% from Rs. 31.65 crore in September 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.34 in September 2019.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 752.30 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 80.26% returns over the last 6 months and 28.85% over the last 12 months.