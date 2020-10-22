172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sasken-tech-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-107-28-crore-down-14-66-y-o-y-5997061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sasken Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in September 2020 down 14.66% from Rs. 125.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2020 up 2.35% from Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2020 up 0.35% from Rs. 31.65 crore in September 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.34 in September 2019.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 752.30 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 80.26% returns over the last 6 months and 28.85% over the last 12 months.

Sasken Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations107.28113.06125.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations107.28113.06125.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost67.7866.9487.38
Depreciation2.782.952.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.4113.6721.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3129.5114.44
Other Income4.688.9214.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9838.4328.88
Interest0.060.060.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.9238.3728.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.9238.3728.72
Tax5.6410.095.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2828.2822.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2828.2822.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2828.2822.74
Equity Share Capital15.0515.0517.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.5018.8313.34
Diluted EPS15.5018.8313.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.4718.8313.34
Diluted EPS15.5018.8313.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sasken Tech #Sasken Technologies

