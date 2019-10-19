Sasken Tech Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.70 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.70 crore in September 2019 up 11.16% from Rs. 113.09 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2019 up 34.61% from Rs. 16.90 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.65 crore in September 2019 up 45.05% from Rs. 21.82 crore in September 2018.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 13.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 9.87 in September 2018.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 668.35 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.36% over the last 12 months.